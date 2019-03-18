Team17 Group (TM17) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Team17 Group (LON:TM17)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Shares of LON TM17 opened at GBX 212.50 ($2.78) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $278.99 million and a P/E ratio of 2.79. Team17 Group has a 1 year low of GBX 175 ($2.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 320.23 ($4.18).

Get Team17 Group alerts:

About Team17 Group

Team17 Group PLC develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes games across multiple platforms. Its portfolio comprises approximately 90 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked, and The Escapists. Team17 Group PLC was founded in 1990 and is based in Wakefield, the United Kingdom.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Team17 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team17 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.