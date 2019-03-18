Team17 Group (TM17) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Team17 Group (LON:TM17)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.
Shares of LON TM17 opened at GBX 212.50 ($2.78) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $278.99 million and a P/E ratio of 2.79. Team17 Group has a 1 year low of GBX 175 ($2.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 320.23 ($4.18).
About Team17 Group
