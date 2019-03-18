TEAM (TokenStars) Hits Market Cap of $53,668.00 (TEAM)

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. TEAM (TokenStars) has a market cap of $53,668.00 and approximately $4,089.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded up 18.8% against the dollar. One TEAM (TokenStars) token can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00060189 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004395 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000520 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) Profile

TEAM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,644,910 tokens. The official message board for TEAM (TokenStars) is medium.com/@tokenstars . TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin . The official website for TEAM (TokenStars) is tokenstars.com/team

Buying and Selling TEAM (TokenStars)

