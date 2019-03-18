Team, Inc. Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share (TISI)

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Team in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 13th. KeyCorp analyst T. Afzal now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.34. KeyCorp currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Team’s FY2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Get Team alerts:

Team (NYSE:TISI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $309.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.80 million. Team had a negative return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 5.20%.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Team from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Team from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Team stock opened at $18.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $553.95 million, a P/E ratio of -23.62 and a beta of 1.59. Team has a one year low of $12.85 and a one year high of $25.55.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TISI. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Team by 158.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,721,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,700 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Team by 420.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 528,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,898,000 after buying an additional 427,138 shares during the period. University of Notre Dame DU Lac acquired a new position in Team in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,902,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Team by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,414,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,669,000 after buying an additional 144,716 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Team by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,955,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,503,000 after buying an additional 113,382 shares during the period.

About Team

Team, Inc provides specialty industrial services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: TeamQualspec Group (TeamQualspec), TeamFurmanite Group (TeamFurmanite), and Quest Integrity. The TeamQualspec segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, eddy current testing, and alternating current field measurement services.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.