Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 31,149,366 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the February 15th total of 34,650,616 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,199,789 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSM. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, CLSA cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $39.65 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a twelve month low of $34.22 and a twelve month high of $45.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $205.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.96.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 21.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

