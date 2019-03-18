TagCoin (TAG) Market Cap Hits $112,215.00

TagCoin (CURRENCY:TAG) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One TagCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0174 or 0.00000439 BTC on major exchanges. TagCoin has a market capitalization of $112,215.00 and $0.00 worth of TagCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TagCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TagCoin alerts:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00041139 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00006013 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00013531 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00150288 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00002456 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000308 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000832 BTC.

About TagCoin

TagCoin (TAG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 27th, 2013. TagCoin’s total supply is 6,433,866 coins. TagCoin’s official website is tagcoin.org . TagCoin’s official Twitter account is @TagCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TagCoin

TagCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TagCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TagCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TagCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TagCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TagCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.