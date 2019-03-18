TAG Immobilien AG (TEG) Receives €21.27 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €21.27 ($24.73).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TEG shares. Barclays set a €23.60 ($27.44) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €23.50 ($27.33) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Oddo Bhf set a €18.50 ($21.51) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Shares of TEG stock opened at €21.44 ($24.93) on Friday. TAG Immobilien has a 12-month low of €15.54 ($18.07) and a 12-month high of €22.48 ($26.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.11, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.85.

TAG Immobilien AG acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany.. It also operates commercial real estate properties and boarding houses. As of December 31, 2017, the company managed approximately 83,000 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

