TaaS Market Capitalization Achieves $2.49 Million (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 18th. One TaaS token can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00007545 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, CoinExchange, Liqui and Livecoin. TaaS has a market cap of $2.49 million and $1,441.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TaaS has traded 24.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007871 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00385885 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025059 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.89 or 0.01652417 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00229015 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004834 BTC.

About TaaS

TaaS’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TaaS is taas.fund . The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund

Buying and Selling TaaS

TaaS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, CoinExchange, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TaaS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TaaS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

