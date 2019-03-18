T-Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.99 Billion

Equities analysts predict that T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) will post $10.99 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for T-Mobile Us’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.59 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $11.18 billion. T-Mobile Us reported sales of $10.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T-Mobile Us will report full-year sales of $45.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $44.34 billion to $46.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $47.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.45 billion to $49.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for T-Mobile Us.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. T-Mobile Us’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T-Mobile Us from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.57.

T-Mobile Us stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.68. 2,942,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,536,782. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. T-Mobile Us has a fifty-two week low of $55.09 and a fifty-two week high of $74.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.44.

In related news, insider Thomas Christopher Keys sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $3,040,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 248,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,598,516.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Mcauliffe sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $156,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,478 shares of company stock worth $3,891,431 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in T-Mobile Us during the fourth quarter valued at $627,109,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,871,216 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,391,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,123 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in T-Mobile Us during the fourth quarter valued at $82,537,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 55.1% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,827,397 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $198,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,039,228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $129,716,000 after purchasing an additional 992,224 shares in the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

