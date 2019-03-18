Synchrony Financial (SYF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday. The firm presently has a $37.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.08% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Synchrony Financial’s shares have outperformed its industry year to date. It has witnessed its 2020 estimates move upward over the past 30 days. Its concerted efforts in forging alliances and effecting consolidations are likely to drive the shares going forward. It has been witnessing strong revenue growth since its inception in 2013 on the back of rising interest income. Moreover, its Retail Card platform has consistently performed well over the last several quarters. Its steady capital position also impresses. However, the company has been witnessing a steep rise in expenses since 2013, which has been weighing on its bottom line. Its high allowance for loss remains another concern.”

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

SYF has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. CIBC upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Sunday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.64.

NYSE SYF opened at $33.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.29. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $21.77 and a 12-month high of $36.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.16. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 3,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $118,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,486 shares in the company, valued at $884,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 3,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $102,528.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,966,668. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synchrony Financial (SYF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.