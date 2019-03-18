Sutro Biopharma Inc (STRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) to announce $5.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $7.25 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full-year sales of $24.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.08 million to $26.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $38.25 million, with estimates ranging from $31.50 million to $45.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sutro Biopharma.

Several research firms have recently commented on STRO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Wedbush increased their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $375,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $592,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.44. The company had a trading volume of 152 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,349. Sutro Biopharma has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $15.90.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

