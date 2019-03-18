Susquehanna International Group Ltd. Invests $1.56 Million in Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 33,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,000. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises 1.3% of Susquehanna International Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avalon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 494.7% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC now owns 422,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,484,000 after acquiring an additional 351,810 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 13,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 7.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Handelsbanken lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $48.61 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, February 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.31.

NYSE NVO traded up $0.47 on Monday, reaching $51.36. 405,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,386,063. The firm has a market cap of $124.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $41.23 and a 12 month high of $51.64.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 80.45%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

