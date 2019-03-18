Susquehanna International Group Ltd. Buys Shares of 41,225 iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI)

Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 41,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,000. iShares China Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Susquehanna International Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Moon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Aviance Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,287,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,667,000.

NYSEARCA FXI opened at $45.06 on Monday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.85 and a one year high of $49.42.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

