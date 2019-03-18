Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Reduces Stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,366 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 12,125 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods were worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,004,228 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $248,511,000 after purchasing an additional 102,949 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,810,276 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $150,081,000 after purchasing an additional 437,629 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,663,423 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $145,498,000 after purchasing an additional 252,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,390,810 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $105,792,000 after purchasing an additional 78,156 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,324,592 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $103,728,000 after buying an additional 1,230,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DKS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Monday, November 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.95.

Shares of Dicks Sporting Goods stock opened at $33.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a 12-month low of $29.69 and a 12-month high of $40.87.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Dicks Sporting Goods Profile

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

