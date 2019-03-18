Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 76,500 Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 76,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $7,639,000. Darden Restaurants accounts for about 1.3% of Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of Darden Restaurants as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,687,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,521,879,000 after acquiring an additional 673,563 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 15.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,775,361 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,420,492,000 after buying an additional 1,720,934 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,186,478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $465,494,000 after buying an additional 68,892 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 14,173.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,131,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,102,562 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 2,619,601 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $261,593,000 after buying an additional 10,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $111.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.38 and a fifty-two week high of $124.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.30.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director William S. Simon sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.90, for a total value of $164,168.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,015.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DRI. Wedbush began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, January 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Buckingham Research began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.35.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

