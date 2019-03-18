Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Buys New Holdings in Anadarko Petroleum Co. (APC)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 76,900 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,371,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in APC. Beaconlight Capital LLC bought a new stake in Anadarko Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,932,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Anadarko Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,703,000. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 60,082 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Anadarko Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $654,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Anadarko Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anadarko Petroleum stock opened at $44.72 on Monday. Anadarko Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $40.40 and a 12 month high of $76.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.54.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.19). Anadarko Petroleum had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Anadarko Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Anadarko Petroleum Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Anadarko Petroleum’s payout ratio is 53.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on APC shares. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Anadarko Petroleum from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Cowen started coverage on Anadarko Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Anadarko Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Anadarko Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.84.

Anadarko Petroleum Company Profile

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

