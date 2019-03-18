Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 197,199 Apache Co. (APA)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 197,199 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,176,000. Apache accounts for about 0.9% of Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Apache by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 41,430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 6,664 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Apache by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 43,196 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Apache by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 147,613 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after buying an additional 21,483 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Apache by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 14,624 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Apache during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,471,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Apache from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Apache in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Apache from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Apache in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.32.

Shares of APA stock opened at $34.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Apache Co. has a 1 year low of $24.56 and a 1 year high of $50.03. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.76.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Apache had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apache Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Apache’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.50%.

Apache Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

