Sun Life Financial (SLF) Downgraded to Underperform at CIBC

CIBC downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning. They currently have C$54.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of C$53.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Cormark reduced their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$54.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 14th.

Sun Life Financial stock opened at C$51.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.38, a current ratio of 12.14 and a quick ratio of 11.33. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of C$43.13 and a 52 week high of C$56.09. The stock has a market cap of $30.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.37.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.16 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$8.18 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 5.36000040878653 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.97%.

In related news, Senior Officer Kevin Dougherty sold 102,357 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.62, for a total transaction of C$5,181,311.34.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients, high-net-worth individuals, and families. It operates through Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate segments.

