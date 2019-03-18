Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (SMFG) Shares Bought by Avalon Advisors LLC

Avalon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,406 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 42,643 shares during the period. Avalon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMFG. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,890,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,888,000 after purchasing an additional 454,219 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 1.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,897,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,476,000 after purchasing an additional 118,091 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 352.9% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 3,599,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804,475 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,902,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,280,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 9.1% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,899,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,254,000 after purchasing an additional 158,644 shares during the period. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp stock opened at $7.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.32 and a 1-year high of $8.69. The company has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.29.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

