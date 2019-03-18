Substratum (SUB) Trading 30.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Substratum has a total market cap of $7.67 million and $53,803.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Substratum has traded up 30.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum token can now be purchased for about $0.0200 or 0.00000498 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitbns, Tidex, Kyber Network and Binance.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007892 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00385876 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025133 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.17 or 0.01667740 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00229366 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004850 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum was first traded on August 14th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Substratum’s official website is substratum.net

Buying and Selling Substratum

Substratum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Tidex, OKEx, Kucoin, Radar Relay, Kyber Network, HitBTC, Binance, BiteBTC and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.