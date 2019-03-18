Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Buys 1,202 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 12,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Weatherstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management now owns 7,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Bradley W. Corson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $1,092,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 223,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,276,899.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $80.15 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $64.65 and a 52-week high of $87.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.43. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $71.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 11th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 8th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 66.53%.

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 19th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 19th. Raymond James cut Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. BNP Paribas set a $80.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Societe Generale set a $92.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.52.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Buys 1,202 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/strategic-wealth-partners-ltd-buys-1202-shares-of-exxon-mobil-co-xom.html.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.