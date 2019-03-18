Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Has $2.64 Million Stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,888 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 12,702 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LUV. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Colrain Capital LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV opened at $51.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64. Southwest Airlines Co has a twelve month low of $44.28 and a twelve month high of $64.02. The company has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.51.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The airline reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LUV shares. Macquarie cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 11th. Imperial Capital restated an “in-line” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.76.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

