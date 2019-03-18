Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Has $2.38 Million Stake in Xerox Corp (XRX)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 220.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,960 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Xerox worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XRX. Water Island Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Xerox by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 347,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 75,751 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 3.9% in the third quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 272,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,352,000 after acquiring an additional 10,221 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 3.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 230,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,379 shares during the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Xerox in the third quarter worth about $14,434,000. Finally, QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new position in shares of Xerox in the fourth quarter worth about $763,000. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XRX opened at $32.12 on Monday. Xerox Corp has a 1-year low of $18.58 and a 1-year high of $32.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.02). Xerox had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xerox Corp will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is 28.90%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XRX shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 26th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Xerox from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

Xerox Profile

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

