Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WellCare Health Plans were worth $3,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,497 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 26.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,602,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,681,000 after buying an additional 1,159,497 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,158,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,697,000 after buying an additional 151,998 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 267.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,318,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,534,000 after buying an additional 959,928 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 533,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,032,000 after buying an additional 63,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WCG opened at $241.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.32 and a twelve month high of $324.99. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.08. WellCare Health Plans had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that WellCare Health Plans, Inc. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WCG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised WellCare Health Plans from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $251.00 target price on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Cowen initiated coverage on WellCare Health Plans in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised WellCare Health Plans from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WellCare Health Plans currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.43.

WellCare Health Plans Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

