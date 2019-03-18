Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 18th (AIRG, AVGO, CMG, DHX, DPLO, FPH, HYGS, NDLS, NKE, NNBR)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, March 18th:

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $17.00 to $19.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get Airgain Inc alerts:

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $365.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

had its target price raised by MKM Partners to $310.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target raised by Piper Jaffray Companies from $661.00 to $725.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $2.50 to $3.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $6.00 to $8.00. They currently have a reduce rating on the stock.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank AG from $15.00 to $8.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Hydrogenics (NASDAQ:HYGS) (TSE:HYG) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $7.50 to $9.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) had its target price lowered by SunTrust Banks, Inc. to $13.00. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC to $92.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) had its target price lowered by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $16.00 to $1.17. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a positive rating on the stock.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $11.00 to $9.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRTO) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $4.00. HC Wainwright currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets to $12.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) had its target price lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $21.00 to $11.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $112.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price target increased by BTIG Research to $211.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $45.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price target increased by DA Davidson to $70.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.