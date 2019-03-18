STMicroelectronics (STM) PT Set at €17.20 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €17.20 ($20.00) price objective on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

STM has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($16.86) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America set a €15.20 ($17.67) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €16.84 ($19.58).

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of €12.40 ($14.42) and a 12-month high of €21.45 ($24.94).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.