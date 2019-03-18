Stifel Financial Corp Buys Shares of 159,355 Chart Industries, Inc. (GTLS)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 159,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,391,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GTLS opened at $90.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.14 and a 52 week high of $91.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.98 and a beta of 1.17.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. Chart Industries had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $290.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director W Douglas Brown sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $721,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,966 shares in the company, valued at $845,515.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.31.

WARNING: “Stifel Financial Corp Buys Shares of 159,355 Chart Industries, Inc. (GTLS)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/stifel-financial-corp-buys-shares-of-159355-chart-industries-inc-gtls.html.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.