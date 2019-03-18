Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors lowered its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 42.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 748,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 543,542 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $14,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 9,578 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 7,693 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 19,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 9,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

STWD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

NYSE:STWD opened at $22.58 on Monday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.16 and a 52-week high of $23.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.56.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 12.30%. On average, research analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.50%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.00%.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

