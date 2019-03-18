Standard Life Aberdeen plc Trims Position in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc decreased its stake in shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,520 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Axis Capital were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Axis Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Ffcm LLC increased its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 1,286.8% in the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in shares of Axis Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AXS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Axis Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Axis Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Axis Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axis Capital in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Axis Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.33.

NYSE AXS opened at $57.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $48.27 and a 12 month high of $60.69.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $752.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.03 million. Axis Capital had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Axis Capital’s payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Axis Capital Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance.

