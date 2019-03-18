Standard Life Aberdeen plc Lowers Position in Ryder System, Inc. (R)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Ryder System by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ryder System during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on R. ValuEngine raised Ryder System from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. TheStreet raised Ryder System from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryder System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Ryder System from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Ryder System in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.82.

Shares of NYSE R opened at $60.94 on Monday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.80 and a 12 month high of $79.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.01. Ryder System had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Ryder System’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 15th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 37.31%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/standard-life-aberdeen-plc-lowers-position-in-ryder-system-inc-r.html.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as ancillary maintenance and fleet support services.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.