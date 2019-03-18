Standard Life Aberdeen plc Buys 1,545 Shares of Cna Financial Corp (CNA)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Cna Financial were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNA. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Cna Financial by 317.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 268,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,253,000 after purchasing an additional 204,032 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in Cna Financial by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,072,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,605,000 after acquiring an additional 198,819 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Cna Financial by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 290,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,248,000 after acquiring an additional 148,368 shares during the period. AXA increased its position in Cna Financial by 301.7% in the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 120,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after acquiring an additional 90,805 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Cna Financial by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 719,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,863,000 after acquiring an additional 79,700 shares during the period. 99.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cna Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cna Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th.

CNA opened at $43.56 on Monday. Cna Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $41.49 and a 12 month high of $52.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.87.

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.89). Cna Financial had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cna Financial Corp will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 25th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.24%. Cna Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.16%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Standard Life Aberdeen plc Buys 1,545 Shares of Cna Financial Corp (CNA)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/standard-life-aberdeen-plc-buys-1545-shares-of-cna-financial-corp-cna.html.

Cna Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Cna Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cna Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.