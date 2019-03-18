Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) Director Buys $24,971.87 in Stock

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Director David C. Habiger acquired 287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.01 per share, for a total transaction of $24,971.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 287 shares in the company, valued at $24,971.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ STMP opened at $85.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.52. Stamps.com Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.40 and a 12 month high of $285.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.40.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.83. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 28.73%. The company had revenue of $170.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stamps.com Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on STMP. Maxim Group set a $320.00 price target on Stamps.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. B. Riley set a $300.00 price target on Stamps.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Stamps.com from $265.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Stamps.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STMP. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 155.8% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 6,925.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 562 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,388 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

