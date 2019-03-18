SproutsExtreme (SPEX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $267,783.00

SproutsExtreme (CURRENCY:SPEX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. During the last seven days, SproutsExtreme has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. SproutsExtreme has a total market capitalization of $267,783.00 and $0.00 worth of SproutsExtreme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SproutsExtreme coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000399 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Prototanium (PR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009595 BTC.

AgrolifeCoin (AGLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Version (V) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Jin Coin (JIN) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Altcoin (ALT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Magnetcoin (MAGN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000465 BTC.

About SproutsExtreme

SPEX is a coin. SproutsExtreme’s total supply is 2,866,607,586 coins. SproutsExtreme’s official Twitter account is @SproutsExtreme

SproutsExtreme Coin Trading

SproutsExtreme can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SproutsExtreme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SproutsExtreme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SproutsExtreme using one of the exchanges listed above.

