Splunk Inc (SPLK) SVP Sells $1,045,336.32 in Stock

Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) SVP Leonard R. Stein sold 8,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.28, for a total transaction of $1,045,336.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,833 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,358.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

SPLK stock opened at $127.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. Splunk Inc has a 52 week low of $83.69 and a 52 week high of $143.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.08 and a beta of 2.05.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the third quarter valued at about $3,112,000. Sanoor Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the third quarter valued at about $18,729,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 8.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 928,970 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $112,320,000 after acquiring an additional 70,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPLK. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Splunk to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $157.00 to $142.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Splunk to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Splunk to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.94.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. Its products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, correlate, and analyze data regardless of format or source. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud.

