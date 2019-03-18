SPDR S&P Technology Hardware ETF (XTH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

SPDR S&P Technology Hardware ETF (NYSEARCA:XTH) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0724 per share on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

SPDR S&P Technology Hardware ETF stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220. SPDR S&P Technology Hardware ETF has a one year low of $57.48 and a one year high of $82.19.

