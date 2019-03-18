SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (VLU) Plans $0.56 Quarterly Dividend

SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.5612 per share on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

NYSEARCA VLU traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $102.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 920 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,138. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF has a 52 week low of $85.01 and a 52 week high of $109.69.

