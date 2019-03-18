SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC (BIL) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Securities LLC

Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC (BMV:BIL) by 138.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,814 shares during the period. SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC accounts for approximately 0.2% of Two Sigma Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC were worth $12,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KLS Professional Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC during the 4th quarter valued at about $772,733,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,785,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,485 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,933,000. Elm Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,770,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC by 1,083.2% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 701,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,171,000 after acquiring an additional 642,327 shares in the last quarter.

BMV BIL remained flat at $$91.52 during trading hours on Monday. SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC has a 52-week low of $1,603.40 and a 52-week high of $1,790.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%.

