Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf (SPTM) Holdings Raised by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf (BMV:SPTM) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 488,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,143 shares during the period. Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf comprises about 3.7% of Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf were worth $15,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPTM. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf by 2,590.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Personal Financial Consultants Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000.

Get Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf alerts:

Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf has a 52 week low of $28.86 and a 52 week high of $35.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.1481 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf (SPTM) Holdings Raised by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/spdr-portfolio-total-stock-market-etf-sptm-holdings-raised-by-arete-wealth-advisors-llc.html.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.