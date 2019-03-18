SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (SPMD)

SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1098 per share on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPMD traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.63. 229,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,606. SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $37.08.

