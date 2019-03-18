SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) is Legg Mason Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Legg Mason Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 6.1% of Legg Mason Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Legg Mason Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,122.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $29.45 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $25.54 and a 52 week high of $32.45.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

