SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (XKCP)

SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:XKCP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1435 per share on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

Shares of XKCP stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.45. The company had a trading volume of 712 shares, compared to its average volume of 925. SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $37.97.

