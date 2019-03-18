Sp8de (SPX) 1-Day Volume Hits $644.00

Sp8de (CURRENCY:SPX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Sp8de has a market capitalization of $316,712.00 and $644.00 worth of Sp8de was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sp8de token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and Bleutrade. During the last week, Sp8de has traded 20.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sp8de alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007855 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00387996 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025057 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.13 or 0.01660718 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00229117 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004851 BTC.

Sp8de Profile

Sp8de’s launch date was January 8th, 2018. Sp8de’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,783,756,906 tokens. Sp8de’s official message board is forum.sp8de.com . Sp8de’s official Twitter account is @SP8DE_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sp8de is sp8de.com . The Reddit community for Sp8de is /r/sp8de and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Sp8de Token Trading

Sp8de can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sp8de directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sp8de should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sp8de using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sp8de Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sp8de and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.