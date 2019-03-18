Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,309,327 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,039 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.60% of Southwest Airlines worth $153,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Colrain Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 79.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine cut Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Wolfe Research cut Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Macquarie cut Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.76.

LUV stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,612,506. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.51. Southwest Airlines Co has a 12 month low of $44.28 and a 12 month high of $64.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The airline reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

