South Jersey Industries (SJI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “South Jersey Industries, Inc., an energy services holding company based in Folsom, NJ, delivers energy solutions to its customers through three primary subsidiaries. South Jersey Gas delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas and promotes energy efficiency to customers in southern New Jersey. SJI’s non-utility businesses within South Jersey Energy Solutions promote efficiency, clean technology and renewable energy by providing customized wholesale commodity marketing and fuel management services; acquiring and marketing natural gas and electricity for retail customers; and developing, owning and operating on-site energy production facilities. SJI Midstream is also an SJI subsidiary and houses the company’s interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded South Jersey Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.83.

Shares of NYSE SJI opened at $30.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.76. South Jersey Industries has a 12 month low of $26.06 and a 12 month high of $36.72.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 1.08%. On average, research analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

