Sonoco Products Co (SON) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) will post sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.39 billion and the lowest is $1.33 billion. Sonoco Products posted sales of $1.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full-year sales of $5.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.48 billion to $5.74 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.53 billion to $5.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share.

SON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Sonoco Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $59.45. 124,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,822. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $61.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 27th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 48.66%.

In related news, SVP Kevin P. Mahoney sold 1,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total value of $66,658.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,713.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry L. Saunders sold 5,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total value of $331,044.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,638,269.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,829 shares of company stock worth $1,245,466. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SON. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 5,213.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,066,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,805 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

