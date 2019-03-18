Soniq Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,344.00 (SONIQ)

Soniq (CURRENCY:SONIQ) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. One Soniq token can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Livecoin. During the last week, Soniq has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. Soniq has a market capitalization of $48,343.00 and $1,344.00 worth of Soniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00006627 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00449759 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00086600 BTC.

EvenCoin (EVN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00010416 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000124 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000876 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000261 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003400 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Soniq Token Profile

SONIQ is a token. Soniq’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official website for Soniq is soniqproject.com . Soniq’s official Twitter account is @soniqproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Soniq is /r/soniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Soniq Token Trading

Soniq can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Soniq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Soniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

