Soma (SCT) Trading Up 4.6% Over Last Week

Soma (CURRENCY:SCT) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Soma has a total market cap of $243,292.00 and approximately $66,895.00 worth of Soma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Soma token can now be bought for approximately $0.0273 or 0.00000679 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, LATOKEN and Cryptopia. In the last week, Soma has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00044153 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00006028 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00013576 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00150616 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00002454 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000309 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000090 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000861 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Soma

Soma (CRYPTO:SCT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 3rd, 2016. Soma’s total supply is 14,418,075 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,900,534 tokens. Soma’s official Twitter account is @SomaToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Soma is soma.co

Soma Token Trading

Soma can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, LATOKEN and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Soma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Soma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

