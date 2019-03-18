Snovian.Space One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,381.00 (SNOV)

Snovian.Space (CURRENCY:SNOV) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. One Snovian.Space token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin and Tidex. In the last week, Snovian.Space has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. Snovian.Space has a market capitalization of $527,738.00 and $1,381.00 worth of Snovian.Space was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Snovian.Space Profile

Snovian.Space is a token. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Snovian.Space’s total supply is 651,129,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,980,448 tokens. The official website for Snovian.Space is tokensale.snov.io . Snovian.Space’s official Twitter account is @snovio_ico . The Reddit community for Snovian.Space is /r/snovio_ico . The official message board for Snovian.Space is medium.com/@ico_snovio

Buying and Selling Snovian.Space

Snovian.Space can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Tidex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snovian.Space directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snovian.Space should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Snovian.Space using one of the exchanges listed above.

