Snap (SNAP) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News headlines about Snap (NYSE:SNAP) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, InfoTrie reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Snap earned a news sentiment score of 1.43 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $11.16 on Monday. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $17.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 1.14.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. Snap had a negative net margin of 106.39% and a negative return on equity of 46.90%. The business had revenue of $389.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Snap’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Snap will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNAP. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Consumer Edge began coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.25 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on shares of Snap from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.85.

In other Snap news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 4,447,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total value of $44,382,127.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,450,661 shares in the company, valued at $743,017,596.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lara Sweet sold 6,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $37,441.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 700,027 shares in the company, valued at $4,039,155.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,429,657 shares of company stock worth $63,284,996 over the last 90 days.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

