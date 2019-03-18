Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 70.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,673 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth $6,028,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 176,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,424,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 149,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,754,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth $422,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 1,158.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter.

In other Snap-on news, SVP Thomas L. Kassouf sold 18,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.24, for a total value of $3,008,254.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,060.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total transaction of $4,207,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,044.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,977 shares of company stock worth $10,435,589. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snap-on stock opened at $155.68 on Monday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $135.29 and a 52 week high of $189.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.03. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The business had revenue of $952.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 25th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 22nd. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.18%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.33.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

