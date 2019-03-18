SMTC (SMTX) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of SMTC in a research note on Monday, January 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of SMTC in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SMTC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.50.

SMTX stock opened at $4.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.39. SMTC has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98. The company has a market cap of $104.35 million, a P/E ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 0.47.

SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). SMTC had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $80.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.70 million. Analysts anticipate that SMTC will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in SMTC by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SMTC by 38.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 15,871 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SMTC by 33.3% in the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in SMTC by 10.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 37,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

SMTC Company Profile

SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services worldwide. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; and configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment services.

